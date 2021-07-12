Branding for food delivery

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
My vision of rebranding the Russian food delivery company Evrasia express. The main idea is to make the brand recognizable, friendly and modern.
The main color is salmon. Color variability has been made for the logo. The variability of the logo for packaging different types of dishes was taken into account. Mockups have also been developed to visualize branding in real life.