Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alyona Ivanushkina

Branding for food delivery

Alyona Ivanushkina
Alyona Ivanushkina
  • Save
Branding for food delivery brand service salmon car pizza burger sushi gradient mockup identity sign company modern pattern food delivery branding logo vector design
Download color palette

My vision of rebranding the Russian food delivery company Evrasia express. The main idea is to make the brand recognizable, friendly and modern.
The main color is salmon. Color variability has been made for the logo. The variability of the logo for packaging different types of dishes was taken into account. Mockups have also been developed to visualize branding in real life.

Alyona Ivanushkina
Alyona Ivanushkina

More by Alyona Ivanushkina

View profile
    • Like