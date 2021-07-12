Bagas Wibowo

Medical and Health App

Bagas Wibowo
Bagas Wibowo
  • Save
Medical and Health App check up doctor test swap vaccine app mobile pills drugs uiux mobile healthy medical mobile design ui minimal web design
Download color palette

this is my exploration of

Medical Mobile App

In this post, I am sharing
Page of
🏥 Dashboard Healthy
🚨Health Services

Follow my Instagram @bw.bagaswibowo if you're curious about other screens! ⁣ ⁣ What do you think? ⁣ Let me know in the comments section below and don't forget to leave a like to show support! thank you

Bagas Wibowo
Bagas Wibowo

More by Bagas Wibowo

View profile
    • Like