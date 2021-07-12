Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Boro | Yehor Haiduk

NFT marketplace App

Boro | Yehor Haiduk
Boro | Yehor Haiduk
Hire Me
  • Save
NFT marketplace App android ios login sign up homescreen 3d illustration onboarding bitcoin crypto nft design boro app design minimal interface concept ux ui
NFT marketplace App android ios login sign up homescreen 3d illustration onboarding bitcoin crypto nft design boro app design minimal interface concept ux ui
NFT marketplace App android ios login sign up homescreen 3d illustration onboarding bitcoin crypto nft design boro app design minimal interface concept ux ui
NFT marketplace App android ios login sign up homescreen 3d illustration onboarding bitcoin crypto nft design boro app design minimal interface concept ux ui
NFT marketplace App android ios login sign up homescreen 3d illustration onboarding bitcoin crypto nft design boro app design minimal interface concept ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png

Full case on behance

I would appreciate hearing your opinion on this 😉
👇 Share your thoughts in comments

Check more work here 👇
Instagram | Behance

Have a project? Let's chat 👇
Telegram chat

2.png
3 MB
Download
4.png
400 KB
Download
5.png
400 KB
Download
3.png
1 MB
Download
1.png
3 MB
Download
Boro | Yehor Haiduk
Boro | Yehor Haiduk
👋 Hi, I`m Boro. UI/UX and Product Designer. Open for hire!
Hire Me

More by Boro | Yehor Haiduk

View profile
    • Like