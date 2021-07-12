Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gaurav Shriwastava

3D illustration in Adobe XD

Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava
  • Save
3D illustration in Adobe XD 3d illustration design adobe xd
Download color palette

This emoji has been designed in Adobe XD, by using different layers, Background Blurs, Gradients, and different shades.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava

More by Gaurav Shriwastava

View profile
    • Like