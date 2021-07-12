Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muksal Creative
Benaya
Benaya is a Modern displaya serif font. Use it to make your ideas even more realistic and create spectacular designs!
This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

Downlods Font : https://fontbundles.net/muksalmina/1466495-benaya

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
