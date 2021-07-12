Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prashant Bothara

neumorphic slider design

Prashant Bothara
Prashant Bothara
  • Save
neumorphic slider design ux design neumorphic
Download color palette

Slider Neumorphic Design.
Hope you like it!
Looking for a Feedback!
@ https://dribbble.com/prashantbothara

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Prashant Bothara
Prashant Bothara

More by Prashant Bothara

View profile
    • Like