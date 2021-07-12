🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi, Dribbblers! We're all stuck in the same boat with this pandemic situation, but hopefully now we can begin to devote time to our outdoor hobbies as well. With that in mind, we present to you our hiking application!
This is our idea of a hiking application that can help users with GPS features, known lodging areas, fellow hikers, etc. What is your favorite feature for hiking mobile applications? Let us know in the comments!