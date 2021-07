Electric Car 🏎️ Charging Station Animations

Hello Peeps ๐Ÿ™Œ

Our new creative's animations of The electric car๐Ÿš— charging station, enables people to open their private charging pole to the public. Thereby people in need of a charging pole can charge their car by booking a spot and plugging their car into this nearby โ€œprivateโ€ charging pole.

________________________________

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome animations together Feel Free to Contact us.

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us your love! Press "L" โค๏ธ if you Like it.

Follow our Profile, if you want to see more projects? Visit our profile

Thanks a lot ๐Ÿ˜Š