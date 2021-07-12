Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto

Pokuy - Hotel Booking App

Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto
Aris Rahmat Fatoni for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Pokuy - Hotel Booking App mobile design ui design blue clean booking hotel app hotel app booking hotel design design mobile ui uiux ux app booking ui ui mobile
Pokuy - Hotel Booking App mobile design ui design blue clean booking hotel app hotel app booking hotel design design mobile ui uiux ux app booking ui ui mobile
Download color palette
  1. Frame 28.png
  2. Frame 29.png

Hello Dribbblers!
Another exploration about Hotel Booking App. What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like