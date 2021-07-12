Chandrasekhar Sah

How API Development Is a Cost-Effective Module?

Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah
  • Save
How API Development Is a Cost-Effective Module? api web development
Download color palette

API stands for Application Programming Interface (API). It is essential for any web solution, software component, plugin, web design, or web application, as it encourages you to access web-based apps by setting protocols/standards. API development is a way to programmatically interact with a kind of software component or resource. API integration services will encourage seamless collaboration between equipment parts, databases, and software programs. The API acts as an intermediary, a connector, a messenger that carries the client's request to the database, and from there, it returns the response to the client.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Chandrasekhar Sah
Chandrasekhar Sah

More by Chandrasekhar Sah

View profile
    • Like