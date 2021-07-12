How API Development Is a Cost-Effective Module?

API stands for Application Programming Interface (API). It is essential for any web solution, software component, plugin, web design, or web application, as it encourages you to access web-based apps by setting protocols/standards. API development is a way to programmatically interact with a kind of software component or resource. API integration services will encourage seamless collaboration between equipment parts, databases, and software programs. The API acts as an intermediary, a connector, a messenger that carries the client's request to the database, and from there, it returns the response to the client.