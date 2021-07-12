How API Development Is a Cost-Effective Module?

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
API stands for Application Programming Interface (API). It is essential for any web solution, software component, plugin, web design, or web application, as it encourages you to access web-based apps by setting protocols/standards. API development is a way to programmatically interact with a kind of software component or resource. API integration services will encourage seamless collaboration between equipment parts, databases, and software programs. The API acts as an intermediary, a connector, a messenger that carries the client's request to the database, and from there, it returns the response to the client.