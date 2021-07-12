Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avijit Das

Foods Online Landing Page

Avijit Das
Avijit Das
  • Save
Foods Online Landing Page design illustration ux ui logo graphic design
Download color palette

This is an online food order landing page for desktop or mobile. Tools used Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Avijit Das
Avijit Das

More by Avijit Das

View profile
    • Like