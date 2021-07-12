Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sabarish Sanjay

Coinbase Platinum

Sabarish Sanjay
Sabarish Sanjay
Hire Me
  • Save
Coinbase Platinum design illustration app design coinbase invitation card graphic design branding motion graphics 3d ui
Download color palette

Monday everyone. Starting this Monday on a good note and with this great shot.

Here's a snippet how Coinbase can be even more cooler. How about a platinum range?

Meet Coinbase Platinum Range

Press "L" or "F" if you like this shot!

Sabarish Sanjay
Sabarish Sanjay
I practice human-centric design & I make digital more human.
Hire Me

More by Sabarish Sanjay

View profile
    • Like