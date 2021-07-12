Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BookApp - The book reading app

BookApp - The book reading app concept product design reading app design studio rapidgems adobe xd mobile ui mobile design reading bookapp typography design user experience ux ui
Hi Dribbblers and book lovers,

Reading is a very good habit that one needs to develop in life. Reading books is a way to relax and reduce stress. This is a concept of a book reading app. BookApp allows users to read books virtually.

I would love to hear your opinion on the concept.

Rebound of
BookApp - The Book Reading App
By RapidGems
