Francisco Belisario

Beer pool party

Beer pool party beerpool bottle 3dillustration 3ddesign packagingdesign pool warmvibes illustration 3d
This is a random render I did for fun, the challenge was really in the flamingo, but really nice to work on. I used Cinema 4D, Zbrush and Substance painter !

