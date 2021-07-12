Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design for RemotiiCloud

Logo Design for RemotiiCloud minimalist cloud graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
A logo I designed for RemotiiCloud, a company that provides managed cloud services to enable SMEs to work remotely.

The client wanted something simple that incorporates a cloud, with blue as the primary color.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
