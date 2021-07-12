BookApp - The Book Reading App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers and book lovers,
Reading is a very good habit that one needs to develop in life. Reading books is a way to relax and reduce stress.
This is a concept of a book reading app by our designer -
Ajith Antony Mechery. BookApp allows users to read books virtually.
I would love to hear your opinion on the concept.