Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RapidGems

BookApp - The Book Reading App

RapidGems
RapidGems
Hire Us
  • Save
BookApp - The Book Reading App concept app visual design ux design user experience book app book reading mobile design mobile ui ui adobe xd design rapidgems design studio
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers and book lovers,

Reading is a very good habit that one needs to develop in life. Reading books is a way to relax and reduce stress.

This is a concept of a book reading app by our designer - 
Ajith Antony Mechery. BookApp allows users to read books virtually.

I would love to hear your opinion on the concept.

RapidGems
RapidGems
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by RapidGems

View profile
    • Like