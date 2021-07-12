UX/UI Design

Ondevice web experience before working with me was tedious. There was no clear brand representation making it indigestible for their customers. Finding their services and specific content was long and confusing for their new and old users.

With a new brand in my head, I started my process by creating their visual identity from scratch. The Ondevice team loved my solutions so much that the process evolved into a complete brand guideline definition! The project then emerged into Ondevice website redesign and presentation template redesign for both desktop and mobile platforms.