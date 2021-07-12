Alaa Ashraf (she/her)

Yalla Reyada App- English Version

Alaa Ashraf (she/her)
Alaa Ashraf (she/her)
  • Save
Yalla Reyada App- English Version yallareyada 2021 light waterintake personalized programs home red workout nutrition sport ux ui
Download color palette

These are my designs for Yalla Reyada Home and Programs Pages- English Version.

Alaa Ashraf (she/her)
Alaa Ashraf (she/her)

More by Alaa Ashraf (she/her)

View profile
    • Like