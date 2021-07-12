Lay

UNITY Bank Adaptive Website Concept

fintech unity website mobile dashboard clean white concept bank banking ui
Hi folks 👋

Check out this adaptive version of the UNITY bank website. Users can access their cards, investments and reward program though a soft mesh gradient interface with nice typographic.

What do you say?

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
