Earth - Save Wildlife Homepage

Earth - Save Wildlife Homepage nature minimal website design pets save animals landingpage save wildlife animals ui
Hello Dribbblers! this is my exploration of wildlife animals homepage design.
I know we all are loves animal. plz help them all. save them all and be kind to every animals.

Have a heart, do your part. Save Animals 🙌🏻

Here's The full page design :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123300909/Earth-Save-Wildlife-Animals-Website-UI-Design?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Feel free to give me some feedback.
