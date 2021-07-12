Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
tatooine girl

girl

girl dtiys challenge portrait cowgirl character concept procreate pencil draw drawing cartoon character design black and white illustration monochrome minimal line comic
  1. 2055A96D-2821-437A-A605-E606E767466F.png
  2. DE2F3C80-2137-44C4-BA9D-EDCFD4AA97A0.png
  3. B36A30AD-0EE4-4535-BFDE-7B9F2A45A49D.png

here’s my entry for @klubken #drawthisinyourstyle challenge!
(check me on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tatooine_girl/)

illustrator
    • Like