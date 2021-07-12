Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
О!КАВА | Rejected Version

Sometimes I do work not only for money, but just because I love what I do. When the project is interesting and imagination rushes straight. Everything is cool, but the concept I love may not come to the client.

And at the time when I was still scattering ideas and time, when I proposed several concepts at the final presentation, I made this logo. And the client didn't like it. Rather, he liked it, but it seemed to me as it turned out to be too cool for him and he chose another.

In general, the logo sunk into my soul very strongly. And I decided to make a small case.

More about this case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121040927/okava-Rejected-Version

