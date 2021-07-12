Bulletproof - New Site Launch

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
More on our latest release, a new site for Bulletproof, an epic strategic brand design agency.
A big thanks to everyone at Bulletproof as well as the stellar team Dominic Berzins, Victor Work, Edgard Zavarezzi, Andrea Jelić, Malin Antonsson, Charlton, Jim Hare, Grace Dawson, Nick Rees and everyone else involved in making this site a reality 🖤
Live web: http://wearebulletproof.com
Website | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn