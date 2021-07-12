Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bruno Arizio

Bulletproof - New Site Launch

Bruno Arizio
Bruno Arizio
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

More on our latest release, a new site for Bulletproof, an epic strategic brand design agency. ⁠

A big thanks to everyone at Bulletproof as well as the stellar team Dominic Berzins, Victor Work, Edgard Zavarezzi, Andrea Jelić, Malin Antonsson, Charlton, Jim Hare, Grace Dawson, Nick Rees and everyone else involved in making this site a reality 🖤⁠

Live web: http://wearebulletproof.com⁠

Follow me for more updates!
Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot.

Website | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

Bruno Arizio
Bruno Arizio
Design Director, Studio—BA®, Awwwards Judge 2021
Hire Me

More by Bruno Arizio

View profile
    • Like