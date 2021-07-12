Alyona Ivanushkina

Menu tabs width gradient art flat creative microphone set plate bright tea album podcast music yellow colorfull orange gradient tab menu vector illustration design
Menu tabs (podcasts, tea, albums) for the fan page of the Russian creative community Yakuza Yaroku, made with a corporate gradient and style.

