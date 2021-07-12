Dante Alighieri Stamp #3

Here the third and final of the new series of stamps I designed for the Philatelic and Numismatic Office ( https://www.ufn.sm/ ) of San Marino. The theme is the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri's death, a more classic theme than in past years, but one that we have tried to make original anyway by illustrating some passages from the work that made the poet immortal, the Divine Comedy, through lettering compositions. "Fatti non foste a viver come bruti", one of the most famous verses, directly from Canto 26 of Hell. As always, a special thanks to https://www.davidefarabegoli.com/ who always shoots the things I do.