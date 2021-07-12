#DailyUI002

Task: Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

I decided to continue with the flower store design. Have the information on step on top of the page, so that auser can see in advance what steps are needed for checkout. Used the same accent colors and added a background logo with 5% opacity.

Do you find it simple and easy to use? What do you think of the UI?