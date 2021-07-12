Logitech G Mobile App UI/UX Concept Design 🎮

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
One of my favorite UI concept for big brands. I made the product page (second) few days ago, then I thought about the home page of the app (first). The product page above is just a single page of a single product. Thinking forward to make the whole product "list" page (page contains bunch of product with a search feature so the user can search their own product desired). This is just a concept design, no partnership with Logitech/Logitech G. I'm just a Logitech G fanboy! 😄