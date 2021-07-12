Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
farman_ui

Login and Sign up Screens

farman_ui
farman_ui
  • Save
Login and Sign up Screens shot uiux design ios app logo illustration design android app dribbble dr adobe xd sign in authentication account app sign up login graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello viewers,
This project is about authentication screens ui design for a mobile app. I has both login and sign up features which asks the user to enter their important details to get login into the app. Colors are pretty attractive according to demographics study. I hope you will like it and please don't forget to share, comment and like the post for more future updates about my work.
Further Contact: freelancersworld9@gmail.com
Thank You
Regards: Farman

farman_ui
farman_ui

More by farman_ui

View profile
    • Like