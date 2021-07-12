Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design Tip - Rhythm in design

Let's learn a thing or two about rhythm! 😊
@StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic
Rhythm can create unity if you know how it works and how to use it. If you want to add some dynamics to your design and have and impact on the speed your users feel while tracking your work this is what you can do 😎

