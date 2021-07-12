Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wearup - eCommerce App Ui Kit

Wearup - eCommerce App Ui Kit cloth ios mobile product ui8 uniqlo business market commerce ecommerce fashion wear branding uxdesign ux uikit uidesign ui design app
$28
Hi guys!
Wearup is a premium eCommerce App UI Kit consisting of 55+ pixel-perfect screens and easy to use in Figma.

The kit is easy to fully customize to your liking and it leverages all Figma features, including global color, font styles, dynamic components & variants.
Develop your mobile app with these neat, clean, modern and outstanding design screens.

Looking for someone to design your custom product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hitokodesign@gmail.com
______________

Instagram | UI Kit

Digital Product for Business & User Goals!
Hire Me

