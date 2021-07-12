Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lesdema Jérémy

MGallery redesign concept

Lesdema Jérémy
Lesdema Jérémy
  • Save
MGallery redesign concept design hotel app interfaces hotel branding hotel desktop ux ui website
Download color palette

MGallery is an international brand hotel.
This project was made in 2020 during the first lockdown.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Lesdema Jérémy
Lesdema Jérémy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lesdema Jérémy

View profile
    • Like