🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Isometric animation extracted from a work for a client.
This is a scene that we used to develop the run cycle animation of this charismatic character with all his poses and trajectories and finally after small modifications we turned it into an infinite loop.
If you wanna check more of this stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.