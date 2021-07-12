Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Whitekosita

LABYRINTH

LABYRINTH illustration motion graphics animation anima
Isometric animation extracted from a work for a client.

This is a scene that we used to develop the run cycle animation of this charismatic character with all his poses and trajectories and finally after small modifications we turned it into an infinite loop.

If you wanna check more of this stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Fun Animations & Motion Graphics
