bouchra

Plant shop app design

bouchra
bouchra
Hire Me
  • Save
Plant shop app design ai scann figma green shop plant mobile app design ui landing header website vector illustration
Plant shop app design ai scann figma green shop plant mobile app design ui landing header website vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. 123.png
  2. 1234.png

Hi guys!
This is a new design for Plants App Concept I've made.
I hope you like it ❤

bouchra
bouchra
Together, bringing your ideas to life
Hire Me

More by bouchra

View profile
    • Like