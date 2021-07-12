Stockup - Web App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone!
A new shot on the radar. Stockup is a Stock Market & Cryptocurrency Web App, one of the features is easy to track your assets & portfolio.
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com
Website | Instagram | UI Kit
