Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Up Studio

Scoot- Rent a Scooter!

Up Studio
Up Studio
  • Save
Scoot- Rent a Scooter! antipollution environmentfriendly environment sustainabledesign sustainable scooter ui logo illustration vector ux design creative agency uidesign colors design creative
Download color palette

Get with the new times alongside Scoot, an app concept created with the vision of making transportation sustainable, hassle-free, affordable and efficient. Zoom through the city without worrying about leaving a carbon footprint!

How do you like our design? Leave a comment!

Follow us on Behance | Instagram

We're available for new projects,
www.upstudio.io

Up Studio
Up Studio
We are a disruptive digital design and development studio

More by Up Studio

View profile
    • Like