Oksana Bulavska
EPAM Design Team

Helper

Oksana Bulavska
EPAM Design Team
Oksana Bulavska for EPAM Design Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Helper support category card design 3d illustration 3d illustration web ui ux ux ui
Helper support category card design 3d illustration 3d illustration web ui ux ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Helper blue.png
  2. Helper orange.png

Hello people! 👋

Today I share with you the concept for support website . Here you can get answers to popular questions, view news by category and make requests for equipment or services. I also have two color options 💙 and 🧡. Which one will you choose? I hope you liked it 😉

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
https://dribbble.com/Epam_Lviv
https://dribbble.com/wonna

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
EPAM Design Team
EPAM Design Team
Hire Us

More by EPAM Design Team

View profile
    • Like