wuyanrong

Bronze design of Bengbu Museum/蚌埠博物馆青铜器设计

wuyanrong
wuyanrong
  • Save
Bronze design of Bengbu Museum/蚌埠博物馆青铜器设计 icon ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

This is the bronze I saw in the Bengbu Museum and I designed it because it represents the history of a place, which I think is very meaningful。@3MiD

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
wuyanrong
wuyanrong
Like