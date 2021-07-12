Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roomood Chat App (Dark Mode)

Roomood Chat App (Dark Mode) desktop mobile rooms nodejs javascript websocket roomood responsive dark chat app ui dark mode
Hi Dribbblers! My final project for a programming course I took last month. I made this project over a weekend, where I made this web chat app with rooms, using Web Socket, Express, Local Storage and NodeJS, and also came up with this design.

There is a light and dark mode toggle in the corner.

You can see the end result live here --> https://roomoodapp.herokuapp.com/

Sorry I'm not a pro member, so had to upload dark and light separately.

