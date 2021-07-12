Roomood Chat App (Dark Mode)

Hi Dribbblers! My final project for a programming course I took last month. I made this project over a weekend, where I made this web chat app with rooms, using Web Socket, Express, Local Storage and NodeJS, and also came up with this design.

There is a light and dark mode toggle in the corner.

You can see the end result live here --> https://roomoodapp.herokuapp.com/

Sorry I'm not a pro member, so had to upload dark and light separately.