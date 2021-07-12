GetOutside – with a little help from a digital app

Hi again! 👋👋👋

It's been a while since my post, but here is a good one. A quick snapshot of a project I have been working on for quite a bit now.

Ordnance Survey is the national mapping agency for Great Britain, making various digital and paper maps and geospatial data for private commercial usage. Before the pandemic, they founded GetOutside to help people to get outside more often. The platform and associated apps allow for planning outdoor experiences.

Together with Spyrosoft's mobile development team, Unravel designed and built a mobile experience for people of various age groups. The goal behind the app?

Make "rambling" more attractive and accessible, and promote hiking as the "old but gold" way of pass time.

I created that project together with Unravel, where we are always looking for the next great project! Get in touch at office@unravel.cc !

Hit that "L" if you love hiking, and make sure to Google up the "GetOutside" app.