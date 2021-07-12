Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Liquid Turing Pattern (Rose Gold)

Liquid Turing Pattern (Rose Gold) marbled marble natural alan turing abstract art diffusion pattern design morphogenesis reaction diffusion nature marbling fluid liquify swirling abstract organic rose gold pattern turing liquid
Liquid Turing pattern in rose gold. An organic arrangement of curved line shapes that form swirling patterns. The theory of morphogenesis (reaction-diffusion). Available on prints and clothing at Redbubble, TeePublic and Society6.
