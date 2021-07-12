Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 12 Cotton buds

Plastic Free July 12 Cotton buds paperpackage cottonbuds bamboo noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Day 12 - Cotton buds made from bamboo
I was running out of cotton buds so bought the ones made from bamboo from Miyo Organic (in Japan). Love their package design!

