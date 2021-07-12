Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Introducing The Horizontal, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful signature font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

The Horizontal Signature Font offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste. 
What's Included:

The Horizontal OTF
The Horizontal TTF
Numeral and punctuation
Ligatures
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

For full version font
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

