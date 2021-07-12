Sneakers Online store - Mobile App

Hey everyone!

Today, playing around with some ideas for a sneaker marketplace app, want to share some inspiration with you.

____

We are Remdev Studio

Product development studio building valuable apps for Health & Fitness brands. Offering full process from idea validation to product launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products that improve the lives of thousands every single day.

Check us out at www.remdev.pro

Portfolio www.portfolio.remdev.pro

Where you can find us:

Instagram / Reddit / Linkedin