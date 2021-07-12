Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fanastudio

blossom

Fanastudio
Fanastudio
  • Save
blossom love
Download color palette

Introducing blossom script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

The blossom script offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste.

What's Included:
blossom OTF 
blossom TTF 
Numeral and punctuation 
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures 
52 Swasheh 
International Language 
Works on PC & Mac Simple installations
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Fanastudio
Fanastudio

More by Fanastudio

View profile
    • Like