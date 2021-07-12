🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing abigail script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.
The abigail script offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste.
What's Included:
abigail OTF
abigail TTF
Numeral and punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
54 Swasheh
International Language
Works on PC & Mac Simple installations
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio