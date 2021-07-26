Studio DOT

Explainer video for an ecological initiative - sneak peek 2/2

Studio DOT
Studio DOT
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Explainer video for the city hall of Montigny-lès-Cormeilles. It was published on social medias to reach the local population more efficiently. The video aims to raise the inhabitants awareness about the wildlife living around them.
This participative project is part of an ecological approach impulsed by the city hall : build an atlas of the local biodiversity to maintain a sustainable cohabitation for both man and local species.

👉 Follow the link below to see the full video : ABC Montigny-lès-Cormeilles

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Studio DOT
Studio DOT
We design creative and meaningful solutions
Hire Us

More by Studio DOT

View profile
    • Like