Explainer video for an ecological initiative - sneak peek 1/2

Explainer video for the city hall of Montigny-lès-Cormeilles. It was published on social medias to reach the local population more efficiently. The video aims to raise the inhabitants awareness about the wildlife living around them.
This participative project is part of an ecological approach impulsed by the city hall : build an atlas of the local biodiversity to maintain a sustainable cohabitation for both man and local species.
👉 Follow the link below to see the full video : ABC Montigny-lès-Cormeilles