Sheila Script

Introducing Sheila Script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

The Sheila Script offers gorgeous typographic perfect for many different projects such as logos & branding, invitations, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, special events or anything that needs handwriting taste.

What's Included:
Sheila OTF 
Sheila TTF 
Numeral and punctuation 
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures 
48 Swasheh 
International Language 
Works on PC & Mac Simple installations
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
