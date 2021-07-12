Board - Dashboard Design for Task Manager

Task manager is a big pain for many employees.

Have you ever wondered why? Very often it is NOT user-friendly and really complicated.

Our designers are always trying to take the user's place. We believe that this is the best way to create convenient and clear products.

Here are something about our experience with dashboard designs on the Outcrowd blog:

✔️ Dashboard Design: Useful Tips

✔️ Where to start with a dashboard and how to make the most of it

***



We are ready to create something wonderful for you!

Get in touch hello@outcrowd.io



Become a part of Outcrowd communities:

Medium our thoughts 💭

Instagram our life ☀️

Twitter our opinion 👀

LinkedIn our company 🤓

Facebook make it your own ❔