King Kong - Movie Poster

I made an alternative poster of the King Kong movie before, but was never very happy with it. So I went back and redid it. I found this great free font (Blatant), which I used. Love this font! Don't be surprised if you see it more often on my timeline.

Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.

#29. King Kong

Wanna know more about me:

www.radijsontwerp.nl