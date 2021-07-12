King Kong - Movie Poster

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I made an alternative poster of the King Kong movie before, but was never very happy with it. So I went back and redid it. I found this great free font (Blatant), which I used. Love this font! Don't be surprised if you see it more often on my timeline.
Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.
#29. King Kong
Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl